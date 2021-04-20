Analysts Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce sales of $367.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.00 million and the lowest is $313.60 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $483.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NMRK shares. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

