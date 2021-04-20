Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of America Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

BAC opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $894,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

