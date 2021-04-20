Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.21.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.25 and a 12-month high of C$9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.97.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

