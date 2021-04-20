Analysts Offer Predictions for Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a research note issued on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $586.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after buying an additional 105,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

