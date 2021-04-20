Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 20th (ALS, BLX, CHH, CME, HLT, KO, NDAQ, NEM, PNC, PRI)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 20th:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$19.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$52.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $102.00.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $207.00 to $240.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by Truist from $106.00 to $114.00.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $57.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $147.00 to $164.00.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $179.00 to $210.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price boosted by Truist from $165.00 to $188.00.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by Argus from $66.00 to $77.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $70.00.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $32.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $117.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price boosted by Truist from $65.00 to $70.00.

