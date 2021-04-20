Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Middlesex Water (MSEX)

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2021 – Middlesex Water had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.

4/14/2021 – Middlesex Water was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/2/2021 – Middlesex Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

3/31/2021 – Middlesex Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

3/8/2021 – Middlesex Water was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2021 – Middlesex Water was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $56.44 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

