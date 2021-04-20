Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $118.00.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $130.00 to $135.00.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00.

3/31/2021 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

3/29/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $116.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $116.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $130.00.

3/15/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $121.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $102.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G (fifth-generation) adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Further, 5G adoption beyond mobile is likely to spur demand for memory and storage, particularly in IoT (Internet of Things) devices and wireless infrastructure. Nonetheless, Micron’s near-term profitability is likely to hurt by its planned salary hikes and additional pre-qualification related expenses during the second half of fiscal 2021. Additionally, higher level of customer inventory in the cloud, graphics and enterprise market is a key threat. Further, soft server demand from several enterprise OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers is a concern.”

3/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $88.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $121.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $102.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $88.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $87.02. 943,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,693,809. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

