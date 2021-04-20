Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 20th (AAVMY, ALLT, AREC, ARQT, ASOMY, AXTA, BAP, BBTVF, BP, CAG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 20th:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.