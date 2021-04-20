Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NovoCure (NVCR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) recently:

4/19/2021 – NovoCure had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $132.00 to $142.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – NovoCure had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $132.00 to $142.00.

4/17/2021 – NovoCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

4/14/2021 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $159.00.

4/14/2021 – NovoCure had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – NovoCure had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $242.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – NovoCure had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2021 – NovoCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

4/1/2021 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

3/17/2021 – NovoCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

3/8/2021 – NovoCure had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

3/1/2021 – NovoCure had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $190.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.93. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $218.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,004.79 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $589,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $1,192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

