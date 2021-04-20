Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) recently:

4/19/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

4/14/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/12/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

3/17/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

3/11/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $2,332,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

