Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.72. 276,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,545,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

