Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.24.

NYSE ANTM opened at $379.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $379.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.29. The company has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

