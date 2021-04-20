Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $395.00 Price Target at Cowen

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $360.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.24.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $379.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.29. The company has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $379.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

