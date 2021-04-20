Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $395.00 at Cowen

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $360.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.24.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $379.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $379.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Anthem by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Anthem by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.