Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $395.00 at Cowen

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cowen from $360.00 to $395.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.24.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $379.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $379.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.29.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.