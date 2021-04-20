Antiample Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Antiample has a market cap of $1.07 million and $389.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00088404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.55 or 0.00644651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Antiample Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

