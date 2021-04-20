Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,438.69

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,438.69 ($18.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,867.50 ($24.40), with a volume of 1,036,080 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,736.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,438.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of £18.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.