Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,438.69

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,438.69 ($18.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,867.50 ($24.40), with a volume of 1,036,080 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,736.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,438.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of £18.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.07.
About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
