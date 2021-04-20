Anyswap Price Reaches $2.52 on Top Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $46.91 million and approximately $470,762.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00004538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00062193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.68 or 0.00280697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.67 or 0.00992872 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025658 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.53 or 0.00653656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,360.84 or 0.99816884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.