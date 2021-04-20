APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James upgraded shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

APA opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that APA will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Motco grew its position in shares of APA by 13,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

