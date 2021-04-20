Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s share price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.17. 881,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,231,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

Get Aphria alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.10). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 25.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 10.9% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.