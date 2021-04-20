Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Apogee Enterprises worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $15,015,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of APOG opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

