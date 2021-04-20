Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APO. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

NYSE APO opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.30, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $4,915,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

