Apollon Trading Down 55.5% This Week (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Apollon coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Apollon has traded down 55.5% against the dollar. Apollon has a total market cap of $16,592.17 and $11.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

