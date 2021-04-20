Apollon (XAP) Reaches Market Cap of $16,576.60

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Apollon has a total market cap of $16,576.60 and approximately $11.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Apollon has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Apollon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

