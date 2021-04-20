AppCoins 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.51 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $53.93 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AppCoins

APPC is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,321,974 coins and its circulating supply is 245,321,973 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

