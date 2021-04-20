Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,151 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 2.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $130.89 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

