APY.Finance (APY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.46 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00002842 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $41.99 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00062057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.57 or 0.00281120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.11 or 0.00992239 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025695 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $358.04 or 0.00646977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,241.15 or 0.99820739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,291 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

