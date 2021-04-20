Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $8.13 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon coin can now be bought for approximately $8.13 or 0.00014535 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $322.06 million and $81.03 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00066937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00087828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.04 or 0.00641808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00041034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Aragon Profile

ANT is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Buying and Selling Aragon

