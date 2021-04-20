Aragon Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $335.54 million and approximately $84.12 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.47 or 0.00015068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00094175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.14 or 0.00647707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00050155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00035796 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

