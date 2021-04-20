Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to report sales of $570,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $630,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $2.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.26 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARAV shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Aravive has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $102.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 1,213.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

