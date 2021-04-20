Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of ARBB stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 983.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 827.27. The company has a market cap of £175.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.46. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55).

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Henry Angest purchased 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £22,127 ($28,909.07).

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

