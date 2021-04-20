Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Shares Down 2.1%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.48. 138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 7.23%.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

