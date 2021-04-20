Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACGL stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

