Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

