Arepacoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $117.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 83% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Arepacoin has a market cap of $252,761.46 and $117.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,156,582 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.