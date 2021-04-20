Argon Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.74 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $999,839.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00061959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.00274961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004512 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.19 or 0.00976738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.00653555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,375.48 or 0.99719387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

