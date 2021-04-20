Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,364 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $513.45. 55,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,920. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.21 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $245.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

