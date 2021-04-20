Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.09. The stock had a trading volume of 75,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

