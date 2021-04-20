Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.02

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.02 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.70 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 733,716 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £52.06 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.02.

In other Ariana Resources news, insider Michael de Villiers sold 600,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19). Also, insider Kerim Sener bought 581,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £29,081.60 ($37,995.30).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

