Arion (ARION) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $109,202.27 and approximately $7.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arion has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00062055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.68 or 0.00272399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004470 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025754 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.11 or 0.00964440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.40 or 0.00663623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,231.93 or 0.99671795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arion’s total supply is 13,822,564 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

