Arionum Trading Up 75.8% Over Last Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 86.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded 75.8% higher against the dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $178,006.75 and approximately $34.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,846.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,302.11 or 0.04122184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $966.85 or 0.01731259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.42 or 0.00466305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.11 or 0.00741505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.16 or 0.00544637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00060481 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.88 or 0.00438485 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.64 or 0.00246453 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

