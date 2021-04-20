Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $2.00 on Major Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Ark has a market cap of $257.19 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003537 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000863 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,754,334 coins and its circulating supply is 128,633,437 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

