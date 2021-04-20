Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the quarter. Holly Energy Partners comprises approximately 4.6% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned about 0.35% of Holly Energy Partners worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

HEP traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. 2,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,146. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

HEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.