Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 65,828 Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Westlake Chemical Partners comprises 1.1% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.19% of Westlake Chemical Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLKP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,060. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $245.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director G Stephen Finley acquired 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

