Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 9,011 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SCHO stock remained flat at $$51.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,175. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.