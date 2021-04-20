Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes $6.22 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,016. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

