ARMOR Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $26.39 million and $3.04 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00061839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00280086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $549.37 or 0.00992835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.66 or 0.00651788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,352.77 or 1.00034696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

