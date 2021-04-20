Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.



Shares of AWI opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.90.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

