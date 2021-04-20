Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.89 ($8.10).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown stock opened at €6.39 ($7.52) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.67. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.25. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of €6.55 ($7.70).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.