Arqma (ARQ) One Day Volume Tops $1,896.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $154,674.38 and $1,896.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,457.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,208.19 or 0.03981766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $935.41 or 0.01686719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.77 or 0.00464807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00718059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.22 or 0.00546764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.00 or 0.00438178 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00243582 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,998,514 coins and its circulating supply is 8,953,971 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

